FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Linda Benefiel, of Fuquay-Varina, said she will never forget winning her $200,000 lottery prize.

“It was surreal and just overwhelming,” she said. “We’re still in awe.”

Benefiel said she came home from work Monday night after a long and stressful day. A Lightning 7’s scratch-off ticket was waiting for her.

“My honey bought it for me,” Benefiel said. “He said for some reason that one stood out to him.”

Her partner bought the winning $5 ticket from Chalybeate Store on U.S. 401 North in Fuquay-Varina. Benefiel said that once she started scratching and saw how much she won, she yelled at her partner to look.

“He got so excited and said, ‘We won $200?’” she recalled. “I told him, ‘No, we won $200,000. Next thing I know we were both crying.”

Benefiel arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize. After taxes, she took home $142,501.

The Lightning 7’s game debuted in June with six $200,000 top prizes. Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.