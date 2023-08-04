RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As anticipation and the jackpot both rise for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, there is a new winner from our state celebrating his own victory in the game.

David Morris of Pineville asked his children to choose his lottery numbers, according to a release from N.C. Lottery headquarters on Friday. That decision to let them pick won him a $1 million Mega Millions prize in Tuesday’s drawing when five white balls matched his numbers.

He had bought the lucky ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville, about a half hour south of Charlotte. When he heard that that the million-dollar prize had not been claimed and that is was bought in Pineville of all places, he took a closer look.

“I started hyperventilating,” he laughed. “I called my wife at work and told her to come home right away.”

On Friday, Morris and his wife came to Raleigh to claim the winnings. After required federal and state tax withholdings, they took home $712,501.

What’s next? Morris says some real estate might be in their future.

“We want to buy some land up in the Smoky Mountains where my wife is from,” he told lottery officials.

On Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot was raised by $100 million to reach $1.35 billion, or $659.5 million in cash. It ranks as the fourth largest in U.S. history. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Morris said he doesn’t typically play Mega Millions but decided to go for it when he saw the big jackpot. He also said he’s not finished just yet — he intends to also try for the $1.35 billion jackpot too.