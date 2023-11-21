PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County woman has turned a $5 scratch-off ticket into a $250,000 prize.

Rosa Yearby of West End tried her luck by purchasing a 20X The Cash ticket at the Nic’s Pic Kwik on North Walnut Street in Pinebluff. After realizing she won, Yearby wanted to double check just to make sure.

“I went back in and showed it to the ladies,” Yearby said. “They were just as excited as I was.”

Yearby, who is a great-grandmother of 13 children, then shared the celebratory news with her family.

“I was so excited, I was just trembling,” Yearby said. “I really was. I almost couldn’t think of my kids’ numbers. My son said, ‘you need to get that ticket home.’”

On Monday, she collected her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, taking home $178,126 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Yearby said she plans to pay bills and renovate her home with the winnings.