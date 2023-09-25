RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday night’s Powerball drawing will have the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history up for grabs.

The jackpot currently sits at $785 million annuity with a cash value of $367 million. What got the pot to such a large sum is 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

“It’s an exciting time for lottery players in North Carolina with the fourth biggest Powerball jackpot in history on the line tonight,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Have fun going for that life-changing prize and good luck.”

Ahead of Saturday’s Powerball drawing alone, 48,426 winning tickets were sold, according to NC Lottery headquarters.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.