CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A stop at a convenience store in Cary proved to be a lucky one for one lottery player.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a ticket winning Wednesday’s $577,594 Cash 5 jackpot was sold at Parkway Convenience on Kildaire Farm Road in the town.

The lucky ticket matched all five numbers to win the top prize.

Numbers for the draw game are picked daily and rolled over if no one wins. Wednesday’s jackpot was the first one won since the Dec. 8 drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery’s website.