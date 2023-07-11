RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Kenly man should have no problem paying the mortgage of his new beach house considering he won $100,000 from the North Carolina Education Lottery the day after closing.

After he and his wife closed on a house in Surf City, Mark Stephenson bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and was surprised to see he had won $100,000.

“The two tickets I was going to buy were both sold out so I bought that one instead,” he said.

Stephenson said his wife scratched the ticket while he drove down the road.

“She just started screaming,” Stephenson laughed. “I had to pull off at a Bojangles so we could collect our thoughts.”

His ticket was from the “$2,000,000 Riches” game and he purchased it from the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville. Three $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed in this game, according to lottery officials.

On Tuesday, Stephenson showed up to collect his winnings at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After necessary taxes were withheld, he got to take home $71,256.

With the new influx in cash, he said he plans to put it toward renovations and payments for the new beach house.

“We are just very blessed and very thankful,” Stephenson said.