RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — David Shafer had often thought about winning it big.

His day finally came Wednesday as he went to lottery headquarters to claim his prize after winning $236,439 in a Fast Play jackpot.

“I always joked with people at stores that I want the ticket that will take me to Raleigh,” said the Benson resident. “I’m still kind of in shock though.”

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Shafer bought his lucky $10 50X The Cash ticket from Country Mart at 1108 N.C. 242 in Benson on Tuesday night.

At first he thought someone else won when he saw the jackpot go back down to $20,000.

“It took a minute to set in,” Shafer said.

The jackpot stood at $236,439 at the time Shafer purchased his ticket. Because it was a $10 ticket, he received 100 percent of the progressive jackpot.

“I never pictured winning something like this,” he said. “I thought about it though.”

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Shafer took home $168,466. The Benson man said he’ll put most of his winnings in the bank.

Fast Play is a game that has an instantly growing jackpot that increases with ticket sales until it’s won. As of Thursday morning, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $33,000.