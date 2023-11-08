RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting teary-eyed over winning $100,000? Imagine that!

That’s what happened to Darrell Seawell of Knightdale when he arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday without a clue about how much he had won.

When he heard the amount, Niagra Falls were suddenly in Raleigh.

“I’m 69 years old and If you’ve never seen an old man cry, I cried,” Seawell said. “It’s a blessing.”

After wiping away those tears, the next thing Seawell did was take out his phone and call his wife, Evelyn. And the waterworks continued.

“He likes to joke around a lot so when he first told me I said, ‘Stop playing,’” she said. “But then I heard him crying and I knew he wasn’t joking.”

Seawell bought his lucky $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket from Mack’s Mart on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259. With that money, he could buy about 17,859 boxes of Kleenex.

But, Seawell said he plans to put his winnings in the bank.