RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Climbing, climbing, climbing — that’s all the jackpot for the Mega Millions has done for 31 straight drawings.

Now, at an estimated total of $1.55 billion, the jackpot has become the largest in the history of the game with the next chance to win it on Tuesday. Only six Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year, the most recent being claimed nearly four months ago on April 18 in New York.

North Carolina just might be on a hot streak though to claim the big win. Friday’s drawing was the second in a row to see at least four tickets winning $10,000 each. The four $10,000 winning tickets were purchased from:

Food Lion on Long Beach Road in Southport

CP’S Pantry & Grill on Cedar Point Boulevard in Cedar Point

Market Express on Weddington Road in Wesley Chapel

Wilmington, using Online Play

Before buying your own ticket to take a shot at the enormous prize, it’s worth noting that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million. To win that amount, a player would need to have a ticket matching all five white balls and the golden Mega Ball.

Tickets are $2 per play and numbers can be selected for you at random by using the “Easy Pick/Quick Pick” option or you can pick your own six numbers.

There are a total of nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions, ranging from the jackpot down to $2. You can view all the different winning combinations here.