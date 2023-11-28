LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Christmas list for a Lillington couple just got a bit more extravagant.

After turning a $2 Powerball ticket into a $1 million payout, Edward Davis Jr. of Lillington is planning something special for him and his wife of 50 years.

While picking up his winnings on Monday at lottery headquarters, Davis said the two will celebrate with an anniversary trip.

“We haven’t decided where we will go yet, but we will definitely go somewhere,” he said.

Davis bought the $2 Quick Pick ticket from Fast Mart on South Main Street in Lillington on Wednesday. He matched the numbers on all five white balls — which he had a 1 in 11.6 million shot of doing.

“I was stunned,” he recalled. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Once federal and state taxes were withheld, Davis took home $712,501. In addition to the trip, he said there’s another purchase on his mind.

“I want a tractor,” Davis laughed. “Probably a John Deere.”

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot climbs to $374 million. As of Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $335 million as an annuity or $153.1 million cash. Learn more on the NC Education Lottery website.