RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s time to check your numbers, because there’s a new Lucky for Life winner in North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a ticket buyer won $5,000 after Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing.

The lucky $2 ticket was purchased at a convenience store on Chicken Foot Road in Hope Mills.

A $ 5,000-prize means the ticket matched four numbers plus the Lucky Ball, according to the prize distribution chart.

Lucky for Life is a daily draw game that gives players a chance at winning a lifetime supply of cash. The game’s ultimate prize is $1,000 a day every day for the rest of the winner’s life.