FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a lucky start to the new year for one player who purchased a lottery ticket at a Fayetteville convenience store.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a Lucky for Life ticket sold at the Circle K located at 3931 Rosehill Road in Fayetteville won $5,000 in the game’s Jan. 2 drawing.

The ticket matched the numbers on four white balls plus the gold Lucky Ball.

Lucky for Life is a daily draw game offered by the NC Education Lottery. The $5,000 prize is the third-highest you can win in the game and the highest one-time payout offered. The top prize in the game is $1,000 a day for life and the second-highest is $25,000 a year for life.