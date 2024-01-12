Note: The accompanying video explains lottery odds in North Carolina.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One lucky lottery player went home from a Durham grocery store with more than just food and supplies.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a Lucky for Life ticket purchased at the Food Lion located at 2400 Holloway St. in Durham won $5,000 in Thursday night’s drawing.

The $2 ticket was one of two in the state that won that amount Thursday. The other lucky winner bought their ticket through online play, the NC Lottery said.

Each ticket matched the numbers on four white balls as well as the Lucky Ball to win the $5,000 prize. The odds of winning $5,000 in the game are 1 in 143,356.

Lucky for Life is a daily draw game that gives players a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000 a day for life. The odds of winning the big prize are 1 in 30.8 million.