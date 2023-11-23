RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Harnett County is celebrating Thanksgiving with a $1 million prize.

The lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at a Fast Mart on South Main Street in Lillington. The ticket matched all the numbers on the five white balls. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The $1 million win became the third in North Carolina in less than a week during a Powerball or Mega Millions drawing. The North Carolina winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Both Powerball and Mega Millions offer a jackpot of more than $300 million during the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $308 million as an annuity or $142.1 million cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.