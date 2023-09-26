RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man is celebrating after winning big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Robert Jones, of Lumber Bridge, won a $150,000 prize.

They said the win came from a $3 Quick Pick ticket purchased at Shop N Save on Harris Avenue in Raeford.

To win the $150,000, officials said Jones matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, then tripled his prize to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

Jones arrived at the lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $106,876.

The jackpot has increased for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, and is now up to $835 million or $390.4 million in cash.

It’s the fourth largest in Powerball history.