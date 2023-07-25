RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For those who hold off on buying lottery tickets until the jackpot is really high, it might be the time to consider grabbing one.

The jackpot has rolled its way into history this week with a jackpot of $820 million up for grabs.

That is the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and the fifth-largest in the history of the Mega Millions game.

In the Friday drawing, two winners match the five white ball numbers, each earning a $1 million win. Better yet, both tickets were purchased in North Carolina. The odds of matching 5 white balls without matching the golden Mega Ball are 1 in 12.6 million.

A Pikeville man claimed one of the prizes on Monday. The other winning ticket, which has not been claimed yet, came from Online Play in Statesville, according to N.C. Lottery Headquarters.

“Even when the jackpot isn’t won, we still see amazing prizes won all the time in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Friday’s two $1 million wins serve as the latest example. Tonight, North Carolina is ready to take home that jackpot.”

Mega Millions has gone 27 straight drawings since the last jackpot hit on April 18 in New York. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Whoever strikes that lucky ticket can take the jackpot in one of two ways — an $820 million annuity or a lump sum of cash totaling $422 million.