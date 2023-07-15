RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina is a lucky winner!

A ticket purchased at a grocery store for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The odds of doing so are one in 12.6 million.

Officials said the big win came from a $2 ticket purchased at the Food Lion on Highland Street in Mount Holly in Gaston County, outside of Charlotte.

They said the ticket was one of three in the U.S. that won the $1 million prize. The other two wins were in California.

A $3 ticket sold in South Carolina won $2 million, the largest prize in Friday’s drawing, according to a release.

North Carolina lottery officials said someone else from the Tar Heel state also scored a big win in Friday’s drawing.

They said someone who bought their ticket in Guilford County using online pay matched four of the five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball, winning $10,000.

Thousands of smaller prizes from $2 to $500 were also won, they said.

Since no one won Friday’s jackpot, Tuesday’s jackpot is now up to $640 million as an annuity or $328 million cash. It ranks as the seventh largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.