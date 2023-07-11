RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No winner winner, chicken dinner — yet.

The large jackpots for both the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery games continue to roll on after no ticket matched all the numbers from Monday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot for that game, which has its next drawing Wednesday night, sits at $725 million on Tuesday afternoon. That amount is the seventh largest ever offered in the game.

Tuesday could still produce a winner, as the next drawing for the $500 million Mega Millions jackpot is set for approximately 11 p.m. If Tuesday’s drawing produces a winning ticket, the lucky player could claim a jackpot worth $500 million as an annuity or $251 million in cash.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, ticket sales from draw games such as Powerball and Mega Millions have enabled the lottery to raise an average of more than $2.5 million a day for education programs and projects.

Since its inception, the N.C. Education Lottery has raised more than $9.7 billion to help fund education-related programs such as school construction, transportation, and non-instruction support, among other things. Last year the lottery raised $929 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.