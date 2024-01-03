Note: The accompanying video explains lottery odds in North Carolina.

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is now $2 million richer after winning the lottery.

Toy McLeod, of Aberdeen, took a chance on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize.

McLeod bought his “100X The Cash” ticket from the Speedway on NC 5 in Aberdeen.

He could choose the receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. McLeod chose the lump sum and after taxes, he took home $858,006.