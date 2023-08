MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man turned $1 into a $100,000 jackpot win.

Jason Carter of Morrisville bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Davis Drive in Morrisville.

That ticket turned out to be lucky, matching all five white balls in the Aug. 7 Cash 5 drawing.

Carter went to the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize, which was $71,256 after state and federal taxes.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.