MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new millionaire in Nash County, and he has his family to thank for the big win.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday that Robert Crumel, of Middlesex, won a $2 million prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

On Sunday, the lottery asked North Carolinians to check their tickets after the lucky $2 million ticket was purchased in Zebulon.

Crumel did just that, and said he shared the news with his family as soon as he found out.

“I called my whole family, all my kids,” he said. “I won on numbers I picked from birthdays of my kids and grandkids.”

According to lottery officials, Crumel bought his lucky $3 Power Play ticket at Murphy Express on East Gannon Avenue in Zebulon. It matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million.

That prize doubled to $2 million thanks to the 2X multiplier.

“I’ve been playing Powerball ever since it came out,” Crumel said. “I kept on playing, never gave up, and my day finally came.”

Crumel visited lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, they said he took home $1,425,012.

Crumel said he will use the winnings to help his family.

“I needed it and my family needed it too,” he said.

Lottery officials said Crumel’s ticket was one of two in the country to win $2 million. The other came in Indiana.

The jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing has grown to $1.04 billion, or $478.2 million in cash. The odds of hitting a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.