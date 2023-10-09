RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A $3 dollar Power Play ticket turned into a $150,000 win for one lucky Nash County man in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

Charlie Bryant, of Spring Hope, bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Duck Thru. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize tripled when the 3x multiplier hit.

Bryant arrived at the lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,876.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $1.55 billion annuity or $679.8 million in cash. The jackpot represents the fourth largest in U.S. history.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.