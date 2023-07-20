WASHINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Durwood Dixon Jr., of Washington, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $4 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Dixon bought his winning ticket from Mom’s Grill on John Small Avenue in Washington.

When Dixon arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, he had a choice to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $200,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million.

He chose the lump sum of $2.4 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $1,710,009.