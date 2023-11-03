WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Joseph Johnson, of Rocky Point, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $5 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Johnson bought his winning $5 million Ultimate ticket from the Lowes Foods on South College Road in Wilmington.

When Johnson arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million.

He chose the lump sum of $3 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $2,137,509.