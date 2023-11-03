WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Joseph Johnson, of Rocky Point, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $5 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Johnson bought his winning $5 million Ultimate ticket from the Lowes Foods on South College Road in Wilmington.

🎰 Winning numbers from the latest NC Education Lottery drawings

When Johnson arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million.

Winner, winner! 🤞 Read all the latest victory tales from the NC Lottery here

He chose the lump sum of $3 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $2,137,509.