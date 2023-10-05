CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Catawba County man who loves to go camping with his wife can now enjoy it even more after winning a $25,000 a year for life prize from a $2 Lucky for Life ticket, the NC Education Lottery announced.

Matthew Shipley of Newton says with the winnings, he can pay off his camper van.

“We have been camping all over,” Shipley explained to lottery officials. “We bought a camper and now we can pay it off.”

NC lottery officials said Shipley bought his lucky ticket using Online Play on the NC Lottery mobile app. He won his prize by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

“I just about had a heart attack,” he said. “Then I woke my wife up to tell her we won.”

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the $390,000 lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $277,896, officials said.

Shipley said he also plans to pay off his mortgage and save for retirement with his winnings.