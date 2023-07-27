RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman from Statesville wanted a piece of the Mega Millions jackpot as it climbed higher and higher last week. She struck gold and landed a $1 million prize.

“It’s a thrill!” Lynne Lepley exclaimed as she claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Lepley bought her $2 Mega Millions ticket through Online Play for the July 21 drawing. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

After required tax withholdings, she took home $712,501.

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has climbed to $910 million, or $464.2 million in cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Ticket sales from draw games raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education, the NC Education Lottery said. In Iredell County, where Lepley purchased her ticket, $11.3 million was raised through the lottery last year.