BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man from Johnston County is sharing the moment when he and his wife realized they won $1 million from a lottery ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday.

Lottery officials said Michael Morgan, of Benson, won the money from a $10 Multiplier Mania ticket that he purchased from Liberty Mart 1 in Dunn.

Before dinner one night, he said he scratched one ticket while his wife scratched another.

“She said to me, ‘You need to check this,’” he recalled.

He said she handed him the ticket and he realized they had a winner.

“I lost my appetite right then,” he laughed. “I couldn’t eat. We were both just tickled, we couldn’t believe it.”

NC lottery officials said Morgan visited lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

They said he chose the lump sum and took home $429,003 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Morgan is a truck driver, and said he already knows how he wants to spend part of his earnings.

“I’d like to buy my own 18-wheeler,” he said.

Multiplier Mania debuted in June with six $1 million top prizes. Four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.