CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County woman has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

On Friday, the North Carolina Education Lottery said Susana Brache, of Carrboro, won a $1 million prize off of a scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials said Brache bought the 50X The Cash ticket from the Short Stop on West Main Street in Carrboro.

They said she visited lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize and was faced with a choice.

She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Officials said Brache chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $427,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

They said Brache’s lucky win was also the last top prize for the 50X The Cash game, which debuted in February with six top prizes of $1 milllion.

The NC Education Lottery is now working on the process of ending the game.