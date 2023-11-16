RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pinehurst resident Rose Anderson had a problem — she ran out of Diet Mountain Dew.

She swung by a store to pick up some more and decided to buy a Powerball ticket while there.

“I didn’t plan to stop there that day, but I remembered I was out of Diet Mountain Dew,” Anderson said. “I guess I have my thirst to thank.”

Anderson restocked her soda supply and purchased her lucky ticket at the Quality Mart on Old U.S. Highway 1 in Southern Pines. That $3 Quick Pick ticket matched four white balls and the red Power Ball in Monday night’s drawing. With the 2X multiplier, her prize doubled to $100,000.

After learning of her win, Anderson said she was “speechless” and “literally sat there looking at it for a while.”

She immediately told her fiancé, Newton McCurdey, Jr.

“I called him on the phone and said, ‘I think I won $100,000,'” she recalled.

They picked up their winnings at the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday. They each claimed $50,000, and after the required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $35,635 each.

“I’m going to take care of some bills and then help some people that I know who need some help,” Anderson said.

No one won the big Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing. As of Thursday morning, the top prize is up to $280 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.