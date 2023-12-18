RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You could be a lucky winner of over $500 million dollars in Monday night’s Powerball jackpot, just in time for a holiday gift.

People in North Carolina have a chance to win $543 million annuity that’s worth $272.2 million in cash. This is the fourth largest Powerball jackpot this year sitting at more than half a billion dollars.

“It has been a huge year for Powerball jackpots with lots of big wins for Powerball players in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery in a statement. “We would love to finish off the year strong with the biggest win yet tonight.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The total number of winning tickets in Saturday’s Powerball drawing is 31,323. Through the current Powerball run, $11.3 million dollars have been raised for education.

How to play:

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play here.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibly campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Check out this blog to learn more and Play Smart, Gift Smart this holiday season.