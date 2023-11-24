Note: The accompanying video explains lottery odds in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You may be feeling lucky… or it could be the food coma. Either way, going into Thanksgiving weekend, there are two jackpots up for grabs—each now at more than $300 million.

The Mega Millions drawing on Black Friday will be the first opportunity of the weekend to win big with a jackpot of $308 million on the line. According to the NC Education Lottery, the lump sum of cash for this jackpot amounts to $142.1 million in cash.

Then, another opportunity to become a mega-millionaire presents itself Saturday with the Powerball drawing. Anyone matching all five white balls and the red Powerball would be the winner of $340 million as an annuity. Otherwise, the cash up-front could be $156.5 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are 1 in 302 million and 1 in 292 million, respectively.

Powerball and Mega Millions are two of six draw games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or mobile app.

“North Carolina has been winning million dollar prizes this past week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Let’s hope that the next big win for North Carolina is a jackpot.”