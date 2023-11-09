RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One lucky person turned a trip to the grocery store into a $50,000 win this week.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says a Powerball ticket purchased in Wake County won that amount following Wednesday night’s drawing.

The lucky ticket was bought at Lowes Foods at 112 Bass Lake Road in Holly Springs.

That wasn’t the only Powerball prize won in North Carolina Wednesday.

A $50,000-winning ticket was also sold in Forsyth County at Pete’s Grocery, located at 6905 Doral Drive in Tobaccoville.

According to the prize distribution chart, a $50,000 win means the ticket matched four white balls plus the Power Ball.

No one won the jackpot Wednesday night. As of Thursday morning, it stands at $220 million, with the next drawing on Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.