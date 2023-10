RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new lucky Powerball winner in the Triangle.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a ticket sold in Apex won $50,000 after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lucky ticket was sold at a convenience store on W. Williams Street.

No one won the Powerball jackpot, which stands at $125 million as of Friday afternoon.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.