WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — It wasn’t the big jackpot, but one lucky player who bought their Powerball ticket in Wilson will have a very prosperous start to their new year.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a ticket winning $50,000 in Wednesday night’s drawing was sold at The Grocery Door convenience store located at 1907 Nash St. North in Wilson.

The lucky ticket matched the numbers on four white balls as well as the red Power Ball, according to the prize distribution chart on the NC Lottery website.

No one won the big Powerball jackpot, which as of Friday morning sits at $760 million. The next drawing is Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.