RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Though the jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold on the other side of the country, Wednesday night’s drawing still produced a lucky winner in central North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a ticket winning $50,000 was purchased at Murphy USA on N. Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield.

It wasn’t the only lucky ticket winning the same prize in the state.

A second $50,000-winning was sold in Kitty Hawk at 7-Eleven on Croatan Highway.

The ticket winning the $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot — the second largest in United States history — was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, a small mountain town in Southern California.