RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lucky Powerball ticket worth a $1 million win after Saturday night’s drawing was sold in North Carolina.

According to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery, the $2 ticket was bought at the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport in Brunswick County. It matched all five white balls drawn Saturday night to win the $1 million prize.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million

Another winning ticket — this one worth $50,000 — was also sold in the Tar Heel State.

A $1 ticket purchased at the C-Mart on East Club Boulevard in Durham matched the numbers on four of the white balls along with the red Powerball.

The odds of that kind of win are 1 in 913,129.

Both winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

The Powerball drawing on Labor Day has grown to a $435 million jackpot, or $210.9 million in cash, as of Sunday morning.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.