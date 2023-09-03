RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lucky Powerball ticket worth a $1 million win after Saturday night’s drawing was sold in North Carolina.

According to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery, the $2 ticket was bought at the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport in Brunswick County. It matched all five white balls drawn Saturday night to win the $1 million prize.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million

Another winning ticket — this one worth $50,000 — was also sold in the Tar Heel State.

A $1 ticket purchased at the C-Mart on East Club Boulevard in Durham matched the numbers on four of the white balls along with the red Powerball.

The odds of that kind of win are 1 in 913,129.

Winner, winner! 🤞 Read all the latest victory tales from the NC Lottery here

Both winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

The Powerball drawing on Labor Day has grown to a $435 million jackpot, or $210.9 million in cash, as of Sunday morning.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.