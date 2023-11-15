RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday night’s Powerball drawing was a lucky drawing for two players in North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, two tickets won $100,000 each, including one sold in Moore County.

That lucky ticket from was sold at Quality Mart, located at 915 Old U.S. Highway 1 in Southern Pines.

The other winning ticket was sold through online play.

The tickets each matched four white balls plus the Power Ball to win $50,000. With the addition of Power Play, that prize doubled to $100,000.

There was no big jackpot winner in Monday’s drawing. As of Wednesday morning, the Powerball jackpot stands at $255 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday night. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.