RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Did you buy a Powerball ticket online this week? It’s time to check your numbers, because you may be a lucky winner right before the holidays.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a ticket winning $100,000 in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was purchased through Online Play.

No one won the $620 million jackpot. The next drawing is Saturday night.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was hit was on Oct. 11, when a single ticket sold in California won the $1.765 billion prize.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.