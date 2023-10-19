SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s time again to check your numbers, because another prize-winning Powerball ticket has been sold in central North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lee County in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Short Stop Food Mart at 2702 Carbonton Road in Sanford.

No one matched all the numbers to win the big jackpot Wednesday. The next drawing is Saturday night, and the current jackpot is at $70 million as of Thursday afternoon.

The odds of winning the overall Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.