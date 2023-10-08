RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s still no big winner for the record-setting Powerball jackpot, but two tickets sold in central North Carolina were lucky after Saturday night’s drawing.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said one ticket scored a $150,000 prize and the other won $50,000.

The $150,000-winning ticket was sold at Duck Thru Food Store at 1100 N.C. 581 in Spring Hope.

The ticket winning $50,000 was sold at the Speedway located at 1105 Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane.

The Powerball jackpot has now grown to $1.55 billion after there was no big winner for the 34th consecutive draw. It is the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history, and the fourth-largest jackpot ever in the U.S.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.