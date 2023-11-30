RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man claimed his jackpot winnings on Thursday after trying his luck and missing by only one number last week.

Joshua Allen matched all five numbers in the Cash 5 jackpot and won $662,878.

“About a week ago I actually matched four of the five balls playing Cash 5,” said Allen.

Allen said he’s planning on using the winnings for a house down payment and paying off student loans.

As for why he wanted to purchase the $1 ticket, he said his grandfather used to love playing Cash 5.

“It was always his favorite game over the years, so I decided to play it because he did,” Allen said.

He used Online Play for his Quick Pick ticket. There’s a 1 in 962,598 chance of matching all numbers in the Cash 5.

“It was surreal,” Allen said.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Allen left the lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh with $472,303.