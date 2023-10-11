RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man said he could hardly take another bite out of his dinner on Tuesday night after finding out he took home a $200,000 scratch-off prize.

“I kind of got the shakes,” Bradley Branch said. “I could barely get the fork to my mouth.”

Branch purchased his lucky $5 More Money ticket from the Cool Mart located on Penny Road in Raleigh.

“I just liked the odds on the ticket,” he said.

When he first saw he won, Branch said he got a “nervous, jittery feeling.”

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I think that’s a winner,’” he said. “I took a picture and sent it to my best friend.”

In total, Branch took home $142,501 after state and federal tax withholdings.

He said he will use his winnings to buy a car and put the rest in savings.

The More Money game debuted in September with five $200,000 top prizes. Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.