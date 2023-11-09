RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who won $200,000 in a second chance drawing on Wednesday said he had to read the email three times over.

Michael Harrington’s 6-digit winnings came as the result of the fifth and final Carolina Jackpot Second Chance drawing, according to NC lottery officials. In this drawing, players got a second chance with the tickets that didn’t previously win by scanning them and entering them into the drawing.

Talk about luck — Harrington’s ticket was only one of 4.1 million entries in the drawing.

“I’m in disbelief still,” Harrington said. “But I’m excited.”

On Thursday, he went to collect his winnings at lottery headquarters where, after necessary taxes were withheld, Harrington got to take home $142,500.

With that money, Harrington told lottery officials he plans to take his mother on a cruise and pay for some bills.

“I was already planning to take her, but now she can have even more fun on the cruise,” he said.