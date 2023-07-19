Richard Jones bought his Millionaire Maker ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s gas station on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man plans to use his scratch-off ticket winnings to take care of abused animals.

Richard Jones bought his Millionaire Maker ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s gas station on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh. He turned his $30 investment into a $100,000 scratch-off prize.

“My daughter is an animal rescue person and she has a 501(c)(3) that helps abused animals,” Jones said. “I’ll give her a nice donation to help the world a little bit.”

Jones arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his winnings, taking home $71,259 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“It’s nice to win but we will still go to the same hamburger place that we always go to,” Jones laughed.

Along with donating some of his winnings to help abused animals, Jones said he plans to take a trip to Jekyll Island.