RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It isn’t the $1.76 billion jackpot but it’s a nice little chunk of change.

Kelvin Barr, of Raleigh, took a chance on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $150,000 prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said Thursday.

Barr bought his lucky ticket using Online Play. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the April 19 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

Barr claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,876.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $20 million jackpot if taken as an annuity or $8.8 million in cash.