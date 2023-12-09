RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For one Raleigh man, the holiday season just got brighter.

Bobby Wilder won big in a new scratch-off game, nabbing the first $1 million prize available.

“I called my mom crying and told her, ‘I just won a million dollars,'” Wilder said.

Wilder took a chance and bought a $50 scratcher for the new $10 Million Spectacular game that the North Carolina Education Lottery said debuted earlier this week. The lucky ticket was purchased on Thursday at Fast Pik Food Mart, located at 1815 Garner Road in Raleigh.

He went to lottery headquarters that day to claim his prize. Wilder chose to take the lump sum of $600,000, and after the required state and federal taxes, took home $427,514.

“I’m definitely going to make sure my family is going to have the best Christmas,” Wilder said.

The lucky winner also said he’ll save some of his winnings “for a rainy day.”

The $10 Million Spectacular game has a total of five top prizes of $10 million, 20 $1 million prizes and 20 $100,000 prizes. All except the one $1 million prize Wilder won remain to be claimed.