RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman took a chance on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Kiu Nim bought her lucky Power 20s ticket from A&C Supermarket on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh.

She arrived at the lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim her prize and after state and federal tax withholdings took home $71,256.

The Power 20s game debuted in October with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.