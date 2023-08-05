RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman is celebrating a big win after Monday’s lottery drawing.

Valerie Fegans, of Raleigh, won $100,000 off of a $3 Power Play ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery.

The ticket matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, and her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

Lottery officials said Fegans bought the Quick Pick ticket using Online Play.

They said she claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters and took home $71,259 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $124 million jackpot, or $62.8 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.