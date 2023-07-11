RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Out of 1.3 million entries, it was a man from Rocky Mount who won the grand prize of $1 million on Wednesday in a second-chance lottery drawing.

Michael McGee tried his luck out once more with his 200X The Cash ticket and wound up with the luckiest ticket in the bunch.

When he arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to collect his big win, he had a choice.

He could have taken the prize as an annuity — paid in installments of $50,000 over a 20-year period. Instead, he chose the other option, a cash lump sum of $600,000 which amounted to $427,500 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Players can try their luck in second-chance drawings by scanning eligible tickets into their lottery accounts. Winners of those drawings get notified of their wins by email or phone call from the lottery.

The 200X The Cash game features four second-chance drawings. Each drawing offers one $1 million prize, one $200,000 prize, and 25 $500 prizes. New entries go into the fourth — and final — second-chance drawing. No date for the last drawing has been scheduled just yet.