FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Education Lottery scratch-off ticket bought at a tobacco mart in Fayetteville just put several more zeros behind one man’s bank account balance.

Stevie Sumpter of Fayetteville took his chance at the RJ Tobacco Mart on Hope Mills Road in Fayetteville. The ticket, part of the “$5,000,000 Ultimate” game, cost Sumpter $30.

He couldn’t believe his luck when he saw his ticket was one of 15 tickets to win a $100,000 prize.

By the time state and federal tax withholdings were taken out of the lump sum at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday, Sumpter still took home more than 2,300 times what he paid for the ticket. His payout came to a total of $71,259.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game launched in March with five $5 million top prizes and 15 prizes worth $100,000. Of these, four of the $5 million tickets and eight of the $100,000 tickets remain to be won.